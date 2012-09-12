FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on September 12
#Energy
September 12, 2012 / 2:21 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on September 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0209 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1433.56      0.31%     4.480
 USD/JPY                          77.85        0.13%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.704           --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1734.7       0.18%     3.060
 US CRUDE                         97.05       -0.12%    -0.120
 DOW JONES                        13323.36     0.52%     69.07
 ASIA ADRS                        119.19       0.94%      1.11
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up before German ruling,
Fed meeting  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed 
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    The company said on Tuesday it planned to hold an
extraordinary shareholders meeting in late October to approve a
$3.1 billion share sale, Thailand's biggest equity sale ever.
The country's top oil and gas explorer expected to complete the
share sale before Dec. 20, it said in a statement.
 
    
    SHIN CORPORATION PCL 
    Telecoms group Shin Corp said on Tuesday it is interested in
entering the bid for three digital TV channels next year and
expected the licences will cost around 2 billion baht ($64.33
million). The company said it is currently studying the
viability of the investment and will be able to conclude by the
end of this year. 
    
   
($1 = 31.09 Baht)

 (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Ram Mohan)

