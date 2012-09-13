FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 13
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 13, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.

                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0219 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1436.56      0.21%     3.000
 USD/JPY                          77.74       -0.09%    -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7524          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1730.99      0.00%    -0.010
 US CRUDE                         97.1         0.09%     0.090
 DOW JONES                        13333.35     0.07%      9.99
 ASIA ADRS                        120.23       0.87%      1.04
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on caution before Fed
decision 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index
hits 16-yr high  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    BANK OF AYUDHYA 
    General Electric Co is considering selling its $2.2
billion stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl BAY.BK,
Bloomberg reported citing two sources. 
    
    PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production plans to increase
its output of crude and condensate from its Oman project to
5,000 barrels per day in October, the company said on Wednesday.
 
    
    BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL 
    Skytrain and real estate operator BTS Group Holdings
 reported on Wednesday that Bangkok Mass Transit System
Public Co Ltd (BTSC), a direct subsidiary of the company, had
disposed of its entire investment in its subsidiary Kamala Beach
Resort & Hotel Management Co Ltd.
    BTSC received a total value of 1.64 billion baht ($53.02
million) from the disposal. 
 
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends flat as Fed wait nears an end               
 > Bonds fall on German court ruling, 10-year sale         
 > Euro flies near 4-month high after German court ruling 
 > Gold steady ahead of Fed, platinum near 5-mth high     
 > Brent up on German ruling, but EIA data curbs rise      
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
 ($1 = 30.93 Baht)

 (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.