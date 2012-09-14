FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 14
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 14, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.

                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1459.99      1.63%    23.430
 USD/JPY                          77.55        0.09%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7351          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1773.31      0.40%     7.020
 US CRUDE                         98.9         0.60%     0.590
 DOW JONES                        13539.86     1.55%    206.51
 ASIA ADRS                        122.43       1.83%      2.20
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, dollar stays pressured
after Fed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Foreigners buy Malaysia, Indonesia
stocks 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    TRUE CORP PCL 
    Thailand's third-largest telecoms operator said on Thursday
that the company will be issuing bonds with an amount not
exceeding 6 billion baht ($193.49 million) between Oct. 2-4,
2012. 
    
    RATCHABURI ELECTRICITY GENERATING HOLDING PCL 
    The country's biggest private electricity provider said on
Thursday it planned to expand its production in renewable
energy, and had taken 620 million baht ($19.99 million) in loan
for the construction of a biomass power plant in Songkhla
province (950 km south of Bangkok). 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Fed's stimulus move ignites Wall Street                
 > Prices for 30-year bonds sink on QE3                  
 > Fed daring slams dollar, gives Japan a yen headache  
 > Gold extends rally on Fed's new stimulus             
 > Oil rises as Fed stimulus cheers markets              
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 31.01 Baht)

 (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.