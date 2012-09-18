FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 18
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 18, 2012 / 1:56 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0135 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1461.19     -0.31%    -4.580
 USD/JPY                          78.54       -0.18%    -0.140
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8153          --    -0.028
 SPOT GOLD                        1755.69     -0.30%    -5.260
 US CRUDE                         97.09        0.49%     0.470
 DOW JONES                        13553.10    -0.30%    -40.27
 ASIA ADRS                        123.03      -1.28%     -1.59
 THAI STOCKS                      1,278.54     0.19%      2.42
 -------------------------------------------------------------                   
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, pause after Fed-led rally
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-End off highs; commodities outperform after
Fed stimulus 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- BANGKOK BANK PCL 
    Moody's assigns A3 to Bangkok Bank's US$ senior notes. The
outlook for the rating is stable. 
    Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+'
long-term issue rating on Monday to the proposed issue of U.S.
dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by Bangkok Bank.
(BBB+/Stable/A-2; axA+/axA-1). 
    Fitch Ratings has assigned Bangkok Bank's (BBL:
'BBB+'/Stable) proposed senior unsecured notes ratings of
'BBB+'. The notes are to be issued through BBL's Hong Kong
branch. The proceeds will be used for the bank's general
corporate purposes. 
    
    -- BANK OF AYUDHYA PCL 
    General Electric Co has hired Morgan Stanley to
review its 33 percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya, which could
potentially lead to a sale by the U.S. conglomerate of its near
$2.2 billion holding, sources familiar with the matter said.
 
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

