Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 1
October 1, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1440.67     -0.45%    -6.480
 USD/JPY                          77.92        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6232          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1764.99     -0.32%    -5.700
 US CRUDE                         91.57       -0.67%    -0.620
 DOW JONES                        13437.13    -0.36%    -48.84
 ASIA ADRS                        120.34      -1.12%     -1.36
 THAI STOCKS                      1,298.79     0.99%     12.68  
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                              
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, oil fall on Spain, growth worries
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai index tops gain; Vietnam down after
Moody's downgrade 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL, TOTAL ACCESS
COMMUNICATION PCL, TRUE CORPORATION PCL 
    Thailand's top three mobile operators submitted applications
on Friday to join the long-awaited auction for 3G licences, a
crucial step in reforming the $7 billion sector that will enable
operators to drive revenues from fast-growing data services.
 
    
    -- BANK OF AYUDHYA PCL 
    Fitch Ratings says that Bank of Ayudhya's ratings are not
immediately affected by major shareholder GE Capital
International Holdings Corporation's (GECIH) divestment of a 7.6
percent stake in the bank to institutional investors.
 
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

