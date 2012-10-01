Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 1

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1440.67 -0.45% -6.480 USD/JPY 77.92 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6232 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1764.99 -0.32% -5.700 US CRUDE 91.57 -0.67% -0.620 DOW JONES 13437.13 -0.36% -48.84 ASIA ADRS 120.34 -1.12% -1.36 THAI STOCKS 1,298.79 0.99% 12.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, oil fall on Spain, growth worries SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai index tops gain; Vietnam down after Moody's downgrade STOCKS TO WATCH -- ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL, TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL, TRUE CORPORATION PCL Thailand's top three mobile operators submitted applications on Friday to join the long-awaited auction for 3G licences, a crucial step in reforming the $7 billion sector that will enable operators to drive revenues from fast-growing data services. -- BANK OF AYUDHYA PCL Fitch Ratings says that Bank of Ayudhya's ratings are not immediately affected by major shareholder GE Capital International Holdings Corporation's (GECIH) divestment of a 7.6 percent stake in the bank to institutional investors. MARKET NEWS > Wall St marks best third quarter since 2010 > Bond prices rise as Spain, US economy cast wary mood > Euro slips to three-week low as Spain fears persist > Gold drifts lower, tracks euro weakness on Spain > Oil ends higher, posts Q3 gain; US gasoline surges > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)