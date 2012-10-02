FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 2
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 2, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0146 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1444.49      0.27%     3.820
 USD/JPY                          78.05         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6215          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1778.29      0.25%     4.500
 US CRUDE                         92.46       -0.02%    -0.020
 DOW JONES                        13515.11     0.58%     77.98
 ASIA ADRS                        120.39       0.04%      0.05
 THAI STOCKS                      1299.71      0.07%      0.92
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro, Aussie steady after US
data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak in light volume, Malaysia
outperforms 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- SANSIRI PCL 
    The housing firm raised its revenue target for the year to
40 billion baht from 36 billion baht due to new housing
projects, the company said in a statement 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St kicks off October with modest gains            
 > Bond prices up as stocks fade, data selloff subsides  
 > Euro squeezed higher, RBA keeps AUD bulls nervous    
 > Gold edges towards 11-month high on weak dollar      
 > Oil ends down on weak growth signals in Europe, Asia  
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)
 (viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com; 66 2 648 9733;
Reuters Messaging:
viparat.jantraprapaweth.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
