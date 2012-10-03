FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 3
October 3, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0136 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1445.75      0.09%     1.260
 USD/JPY                          78.23        0.12%     0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.606           --    -0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1772.79     -0.12%    -2.210
 US CRUDE                         91.54       -0.38%    -0.350
 DOW JONES                        13482.36    -0.24%    -32.75
 ASIA ADRS                        120.13      -0.22%     -0.26
 THAI STOCKS                      1305.66      0.46%      5.95
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks flat, euro up as Spain bailout in
focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits
16-year high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- BERLI JUCKER PCL 
    The commercial conglomerate expected to conclude its
acquisition of a retail and distribution centre in Vietnam in 
the fourth quarter, a company senior official told Reuters.
 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St slips on Spain, earnings worries                 
 > Prices edge up, jobs data in focus                      
 > Euro hampered by Spain; AUD bruised by rate cut        
 > Gold ends flat near 2012 high, US payrolls eyed        
 > Oil falls on economic concerns, supply fears limit drop 
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Edited by G. Ram Mohan)
 (viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com; 66 2 648 9733;
Reuters Messaging:
viparat.jantraprapaweth.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
