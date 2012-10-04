FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 4
October 4, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.  
 
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1450.99      0.36%     5.240
 USD/JPY                          78.48        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6215          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1778.06      0.04%     0.670
 US CRUDE                         87.97       -0.19%    -0.170
 DOW JONES                        13494.61     0.09%     12.25
 ASIA ADRS                        119.66      -0.39%     -0.47
 THAI STOCKS                      1,307.55     0.14%      1.89
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, investors wait for more
US data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PCL 
    Thailand's second-biggest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)
company has bought LPG businesses in Malaysia and Vietnam, it
said in a statement.
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags          
 > Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data     
 > Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale           
 > Gold holds ground as investors eye central banks, jobs data  
 
 > Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook  
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
  
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

