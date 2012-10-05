FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 5
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 5, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market
on Friday.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1461.4       0.72%    10.410
 USD/JPY                          78.51        0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6715          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1795.26      0.38%     6.710
 US CRUDE                         91.62       -0.10%    -0.090
 DOW JONES                        13575.36     0.60%     80.75
 ASIA ADRS                        121.20       1.29%      1.54
 THAI STOCKS                      1306.63     -0.07%     -0.92  
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                            
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain after ECB assurances, US
jobs next in focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time
high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT PCL 
    The country's biggest energy firm has won approval to build
the second phase of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving
terminal worth 21.4 billion baht ($698 million), the Energy
Ministry's National Energy Policy Office said on Thursday.
 
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > S&P 500 on verge of 5-year high day ahead of jobs data  
 > U.S. bond prices fall on day before key jobs data      
 > Euro romps higher; BOJ, U.S. jobs data loom           
 > Gold extends gains, stays near 11-month top; US data
eyed 
 > Oil jumps, gasoline futures gain 5 pct on refinery fire 
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.