Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 8
October 8, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market
on Monday.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0134 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1460.93     -0.03%    -0.470
 USD/JPY                          78.67        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7428          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1772.84     -0.43%    -7.640
 US CRUDE                         89.46       -0.47%    -0.420
 DOW JONES                        13610.15     0.26%     34.79
 ASIA ADRS                        120.65      -0.45%     -0.55
 THAI STOCKS                      1311.35      0.36%      4.72
 -------------------------------------------------------------                               
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares down after earnings caution sets
in 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record for 2nd day; commodities
lead 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    The energy firm might delay the start of production at
Montara oil field in Australia to early next year, rather than
late this year, while awaiting safety and environment approval
from the Australian authorities, company CEO Tevin Vongvanich
told reporters. 
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

