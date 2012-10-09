FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 9
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chemicals - Specialty
October 9, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0130 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1455.88     -0.35%    -5.050
 USD/JPY                          78.27       -0.06%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7062          --    -0.037
 SPOT GOLD                        1778.19      0.22%     3.900
 US CRUDE                         90.24        1.02%     0.910
 DOW JONES                        13583.65    -0.19%    -26.50
 ASIA ADRS                        119.73      -0.76%     -0.92
 THAI STOCKS                      1135.35      0.36%      4.72
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher, capped by growth,
earnings worries 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat amid global concerns; Jakarta
off record 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PCL 
    The PET film maker told the exchange that its board has
approved the acquisition of 67 percent of shares of Polyplex
Resins Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S in Turkey by its wholly-owned
Polyplex Europa Polyester Film Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. The
acquisition was expected within the fourth quarter.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St drops as investors wary of weak earnings         
 > Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due    
 > FOREX-Euro on defensive as Spain aid seen in limbo     
 > Gold inches up after 2-day slide; firm dollar weighs   
 > Oil dips on growth concerns; Middle East fears support  
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.