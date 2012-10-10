FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 10
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 10, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0129 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1441.48     -0.99%   -14.400
 USD/JPY                          78.26        0.04%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.708           --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1763.19     -0.03%    -0.460
 US CRUDE                         92.06       -0.36%    -0.330
 DOW JONES                        13473.53    -0.81%   -110.12
 ASIA ADRS                        118.12      -1.34%     -1.61
 THAI STOCKS                      1292.48     -0.94%    -12.23
 -------------------------------------------------------------                               
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fall as economy gloom hits techs,
miners 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker amid global growth worry 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL 
    Key shareholders of the hospital firm are selling a combined
13.7 percent stake in a deal to raise as much as $740 million in
Thailand's biggest equity trade this year, IFR reported on
Tuesday. 
    
    -- ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL, TOTAL ACCESS
COMMUNICATION PCL, TRUE CORPORATION PCL 
    Subsidiaries of Thailand's top three mobile phone operators
have qualified to join a long-awaited auction of
third-generation licences next week, but no new foreign entrants
will take part, the telecoms regulator said on Tuesday.
 
    
    -- AMATA CORPORATION PCL 
    The country's biggest industrial estate developer raised its
2012 land sales target to 3,500 rais (1,400 acres) from 3,000
rais due to positive investment sentiment, it said in a
statement. 
    
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
