Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 11
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 11, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market on Thursday.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0125 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1432.56     -0.62%    -8.920
 USD/JPY                          78.09        -0.1%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.682           --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1759.05     -0.16%    -2.890
 US CRUDE                         91.44        0.21%     0.190
 DOW JONES                        13344.97    -0.95%   -128.56
 ASIA ADRS                        117.41      -0.60%     -0.71
 THAI STOCKS                      1289.35     -0.24%     -2.35
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weak on growth woes, euro on
backfoot 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore leads regional losses amid global
growth concerns 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- VGI GLOBAL MEDIA PCL IN MARKET DEBUT
    Shares in the media service provider in the mass transit,
department store and office building sectors start trading on
Thursday. VGI's IPO raised about 3.08 billion baht ($100.47
million), pricing the shares at 35 baht each.
    
    -- ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL, TOTAL ACCESS
COMMUNICATION PCL, TRUE CORPORATION PCL 
    An independent academic expert, Anuparp Thiralarp, sought an
injunction to halt an auction of third-generation licences
scheduled for Oct. 16. The Central Administrative Court is
scheduled to hold an urgent session later on Thursday to decide
whether to accept the case for consideration.
    
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
