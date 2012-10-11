Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 11

BANGKOK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market on Thursday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0125 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.56 -0.62% -8.920 USD/JPY 78.09 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.682 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1759.05 -0.16% -2.890 US CRUDE 91.44 0.21% 0.190 DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95% -128.56 ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60% -0.71 THAI STOCKS 1289.35 -0.24% -2.35 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weak on growth woes, euro on backfoot SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore leads regional losses amid global growth concerns STOCKS TO WATCH -- VGI GLOBAL MEDIA PCL IN MARKET DEBUT Shares in the media service provider in the mass transit, department store and office building sectors start trading on Thursday. VGI's IPO raised about 3.08 billion baht ($100.47 million), pricing the shares at 35 baht each. -- ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL, TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL, TRUE CORPORATION PCL An independent academic expert, Anuparp Thiralarp, sought an injunction to halt an auction of third-generation licences scheduled for Oct. 16. The Central Administrative Court is scheduled to hold an urgent session later on Thursday to decide whether to accept the case for consideration. MARKET NEWS > Blue chips Chevron, Alcoa lead Wall Street's sell-off > Prices gain in thin volume on global growth fears > Euro, Aussie fall as worries over Spain, growth dent risk appetite > Gold heads for 5th day of losses on euro zone worries > Oil falls on economic worries, stock market pressure > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)