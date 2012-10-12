FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 12
October 12, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0131 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1432.84      0.02%     0.280
 USD/JPY                          78.44        0.15%     0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6733          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1770.14      0.11%     1.950
 US CRUDE                         92.45        0.41%     0.380
 DOW JONES                        13326.39    -0.14%    -18.58
 ASIA ADRS                        118.58       1.00%      1.17
 THAI STOCKS                      1294.90      0.43%      5.55
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                           
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, set for losing week on growth
concerns. 
    SE ASIA STOCKS- Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts
Bangkok, Jakarta. 
    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT PCL 
    Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional (P)
Baa1 rating with a stable outlook to the proposed senior
unsecured fixed-rate notes to be issued by PTT. 
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains               
 > Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue             
 > FOREX-Euro steadies, yen eases vs dollar               
 > Gold headed for biggest weekly loss in two months      
 > Oil rises as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply concerns 
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

