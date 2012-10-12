Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 12

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0131 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.84 0.02% 0.280 USD/JPY 78.44 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6733 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1770.14 0.11% 1.950 US CRUDE 92.45 0.41% 0.380 DOW JONES 13326.39 -0.14% -18.58 ASIA ADRS 118.58 1.00% 1.17 THAI STOCKS 1294.90 0.43% 5.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, set for losing week on growth concerns. SE ASIA STOCKS- Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts Bangkok, Jakarta. STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT PCL Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional (P) Baa1 rating with a stable outlook to the proposed senior unsecured fixed-rate notes to be issued by PTT. MARKET NEWS > Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains > Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue > FOREX-Euro steadies, yen eases vs dollar > Gold headed for biggest weekly loss in two months > Oil rises as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply concerns > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)