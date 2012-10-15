FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 15
October 15, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1428.59      -0.3%    -4.250
 USD/JPY                          78.37       -0.06%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.656           --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1744.04     -0.55%    -9.710
 US CRUDE                         91.24       -0.67%    -0.620
 DOW JONES                        13328.85     0.02%      2.46
 ASIA ADRS                        118.17      -0.35%     -0.41
 THAI STOCKS                      1296.98      0.16%      2.08
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on corporate earnings
worry. 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities
rebound. 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT PCL 
    The energy firm plans to sell $1-2 billion of bonds in
October/November in overseas markets, Chief Financial Officer
Surong Bulakul told reporters. 
    
    -- KRUNG THAI BANK 
    Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned Krung Thai Bank's
(KTB; 'AA+(tha)'/Outlook Stable) upcoming unsecured subordinated
debentures of up to 15 billion Thai baht ($489.64 million), with
an option to issue a further amount of up to 10 billion Thai
baht ($326.42 million), a National Long-Term rating of
'AA(tha)'. 
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St posts worst week since June, banks weigh        
 > Prices rise on muted inflation; Spain eyed             
 > Commodity currencies firmer, more China data on tap   
 > Gold falls to 2-1/2-week low; Spain uncertainty, US data
weigh 
 > Brent falls $1/bbl, spread to U.S. crude narrows       
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
    ($1 = 30.635 baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

