Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 16

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market on Tuesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0134 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1440.13 0.81% 11.540 USD/JPY 78.81 0.24% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6682 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1736.04 0.03% 0.550 US CRUDE 91.72 -0.14% -0.130 DOW JONES 13424.23 0.72% 95.38 ASIA ADRS 119.36 1.01% 1.19 THAI STOCKS 1290.56 -0.49% -6.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher after U.S. data, Citi results SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares losses STOCKS TO WATCH -- Advanced Info Service, Total Access Communication, True Corp The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has scheduled to hold an auction of third-generation licences later on Tuesday. For related story; click MARKET NEWS > Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings, retail sales > Treasuries dip as sales data undermines safety appeal > Dollar at 1-week high vs yen, seen testing key levels > Gold hovers above 1-month low; US data weighs > Nearing expiry, Brent Nov. crude rises on N.Sea delay > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)