FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 16
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 16, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market on Tuesday.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0134 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1440.13      0.81%    11.540
 USD/JPY                          78.81        0.24%     0.190
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6682          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1736.04      0.03%     0.550
 US CRUDE                         91.72       -0.14%    -0.130
 DOW JONES                        13424.23     0.72%     95.38
 ASIA ADRS                        119.36       1.01%      1.19
 THAI STOCKS                      1290.56     -0.49%     -6.42
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                    
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher after U.S. data, Citi
results 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares
losses 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Advanced Info Service, Total Access
Communication, True Corp 
    The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission
(NBTC) has scheduled to hold an auction of third-generation
licences later on Tuesday.
    For related story; click  
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings, retail sales   
 > Treasuries dip as sales data undermines safety appeal  
 > Dollar at 1-week high vs yen, seen testing key levels 
 > Gold hovers above 1-month low; US data weighs         
 > Nearing expiry, Brent Nov. crude rises on N.Sea delay  
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.