Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 17
October 17, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0142 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1454.92      1.03%    14.790
 USD/JPY                          78.82       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.743           --     0.021
 SPOT GOLD                        1752.33      0.29%     5.140
 US CRUDE                         92.49        0.43%     0.400
 DOW JONES                        13551.78     0.95%    127.55
 ASIA ADRS                        120.79       1.20%      1.43
 THAI STOCKS                      1287.49     -0.24%     -3.07
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                   
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro higher on US earnings,
Spanish hopes 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most firmer; Indonesia at all-time high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Advanced Info Service, Total Access
Communication, True Corp 
    Thailand's three biggest telecoms operators bid a total of
41.63 billion baht ($1.4 billion) on Tuesday for the radio
frequencies required for the long overdue introduction of faster
third-generation (3G) mobile services. 
    
    -- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK 
    Thailand's third-largest lender by assets reported a 20
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, driven by
growth in its car loan and home mortgage business.
 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St jumps on strong results; IBM, Intel off late   
 > Prices fall as risk-on trade dampens US debt allure   
 > Euro extends gains after Moody's affirm Spain ratings 
 > Gold extends gains as euro zone worries ease         
 > Brent falls as Nov contract expires, U.S. crude higher 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
