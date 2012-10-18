FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 18
#Energy
October 18, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market on Thursday.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1460.91      0.41%     5.990
 USD/JPY                          79.1         0.22%     0.170
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8079          --    -0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1750.29      0.03%     0.600
 US CRUDE                         92.07       -0.05%    -0.050
 DOW JONES                        13557.00     0.04%      5.22
 ASIA ADRS                        121.63       0.70%      0.84
 THAI STOCKS                      1301.28      1.07%     13.79
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise after US data, China GDP in
focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate
cut lifts property 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Kasikornbank 
    Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a
lower-than-expected 18.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Wednesday, boosted by strong growth in consumer loans.
 
    
    -- PTT Exploration and Production 
    The energy firm expected its 2012 sales volume to rise 4
percent, lower than previous forecast, due to a delay in
start-up of the Montara field in Australia to early 2013, Chief
Financial Officer Penchan Charikasem told reporters.
 
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

