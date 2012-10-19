FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 19
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 19, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0154 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1457.34     -0.24%    -3.570
 USD/JPY                          79.34        0.13%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8203          --    -0.011
 SPOT GOLD                        1740.36     -0.04%    -0.730
 US CRUDE                         92.06       -0.04%    -0.040
 DOW JONES                        13548.94    -0.06%     -8.06
 ASIA ADRS                        122.24       0.50%      0.61
 THAI STOCKS                      1311.21      0.76%      9.93
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, consolidate recent gains
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close 
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Bank of Ayudhya 
    Thailand's fifth-largest lender, part-owned by General
Electric GE.N, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly net
profit on Friday, in line with forecasts, due to continued loan
growth in its auto and credit card businesses. 
    
    -- Krung Thai Bank 
    Thailand's second-largest lender reported a 62 percent rise
in quarterly net profit on Thursday due to strong loan growth,
especially from the retail and small business sectors, plus a
higher dividend from a state investment fund. 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Weak Google results hit tech stocks, drag Wall St down   
 > Prices erase early gains, yields rise 4th straight day  
 > Yen hits multi-month lows, BOJ seen easing             
 > Gold holds above $1,740, euro summit eyed              
 > Oil slips but pares loss on shut Canada-U.S. pipeline   
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.