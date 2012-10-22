FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 22
October 22, 2012 / 2:01 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1433.19     -1.66%   -24.150
 USD/JPY                          79.31        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7835          --     0.018
 SPOT GOLD                        1722.65      0.15%     2.660
 US CRUDE                         90.04       -0.01%    -0.010
 DOW JONES                        13343.51    -1.52%   -205.43
 ASIA ADRS                        120.69      -1.27%     -1.55
 THAI STOCKS                      1307.71     -0.27%     -3.50
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after disappointing US
earnings 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) 
    Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator reported a
6.2 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday due to an
increase in regulatory fees and higher network expenses.
 
    
    -- Bangkok Bank 
    Thailand's top lender by assets reported a 3.3 percent rise
in quarterly net profit on Friday due mainly to a lower
corporate tax rate, but earnings fell from the previous quarter
because of slower loan growth. [ID:nL3E8LF5JF}
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > GE, McDonald's give Wall St a black eye on '87 crash date 
 > Prices gain with rising appetite for low-risk assets    
 > Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrums       
 > Gold hits 1-month low on dollar, econ worries          
 > Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate  
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantrapap)

