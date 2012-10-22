Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 22

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.19 -1.66% -24.150 USD/JPY 79.31 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7835 -- 0.018 SPOT GOLD 1722.65 0.15% 2.660 US CRUDE 90.04 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52% -205.43 ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27% -1.55 THAI STOCKS 1307.71 -0.27% -3.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after disappointing US earnings SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak STOCKS TO WATCH -- Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator reported a 6.2 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday due to an increase in regulatory fees and higher network expenses. -- Bangkok Bank Thailand's top lender by assets reported a 3.3 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due mainly to a lower corporate tax rate, but earnings fell from the previous quarter because of slower loan growth. [ID:nL3E8LF5JF} MARKET NEWS > GE, McDonald's give Wall St a black eye on '87 crash date > Prices gain with rising appetite for low-risk assets > Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrums > Gold hits 1-month low on dollar, econ worries > Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantrapap)