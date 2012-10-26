FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 26
October 26, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1412.97       0.3%     4.220
 USD/JPY                          80.15       -0.16%    -0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8259          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1713.49      0.13%     2.300
 US CRUDE                         86.01       -0.05%    -0.040
 DOW JONES                        13103.68     0.20%     26.34
 ASIA ADRS                        121.10       0.56%      0.68
 THAI STOCKS                      1297.39      0.18%      2.39
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower, eye on corporate
results 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rebound in light volume; Malaysia at new
record peak 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Kasikornbank Pcl 
    The bank said it has joined with seven domestic and
international lenders on issuing a syndicated loan worth 39
billion baht ($1.27 billion) to Thai power producer Gulf JP UT
Co.,Ltd. to build a gas-fired power plant expected to start
operations in 2015. 
         
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St manages slim gain, Apple falls after results    
 > Prices drop on growth hopes after weak auction         
 > Yen struggles; data cheers sterling                   
 > Gold above $1,700, heads for third week of decline     
 > Oil rises, products find support from Hurricane Sandy  
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
