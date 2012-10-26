Thailand - Market factors to watch on Oct 26

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.97 0.3% 4.220 USD/JPY 80.15 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8259 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1713.49 0.13% 2.300 US CRUDE 86.01 -0.05% -0.040 DOW JONES 13103.68 0.20% 26.34 ASIA ADRS 121.10 0.56% 0.68 THAI STOCKS 1297.39 0.18% 2.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower, eye on corporate results SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rebound in light volume; Malaysia at new record peak STOCKS TO WATCH -- Kasikornbank Pcl The bank said it has joined with seven domestic and international lenders on issuing a syndicated loan worth 39 billion baht ($1.27 billion) to Thai power producer Gulf JP UT Co.,Ltd. to build a gas-fired power plant expected to start operations in 2015. MARKET NEWS > Wall St manages slim gain, Apple falls after results > Prices drop on growth hopes after weak auction > Yen struggles; data cheers sterling > Gold above $1,700, heads for third week of decline > Oil rises, products find support from Hurricane Sandy > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: