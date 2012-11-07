FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand-Market factors to watch on Nov 7
November 7, 2012

Thailand-Market factors to watch on Nov 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and
market news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0149 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1428.39      0.79%    11.130
 USD/JPY                          80.16       -0.22%    -0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7138          --    -0.037
 SPOT GOLD                        1710.85     -0.26%    -4.490
 US CRUDE                         88.1        -0.69%    -0.610
 DOW JONES                        13245.68     1.02%    133.24
 ASIA ADRS                        121.49       0.60%      0.72
 THAI STOCKS                      1300.84     -0.45%     -5.86
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                      
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, counting starts in US
election 
    SE ASIA STOCKS- Most weak; Malaysia falls to five-week lows
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT Global Chemical 
    Thailand's largest petrochemical firm reported a
better-than-expected quarterly net profit on Tuesday due to a
higher refining margin, a rise in petrochemical sales and an
inventory gain. 
    
    -- Thai Oil 
    Thailand's top oil refiner said on Tuesday its quarterly net
profit had quadrupled, beating expectations, with a boost from
improved refining margins. 
    
    -- CP All 
    Thailand's largest convenience store chain said on Tuesday
its quarterly net profit rose by a third to a record on higher
sales as a result of a promotional campaign. 
           
    -- Thai Airways International Pcl 
    Thai budget carrier Nok Air, majority owned by Thai Airways
International, said on Tuesday it planned to list shares on the
Thai stock market in July 2013 as it wanted to raise funds for
fleet expansion. 
    
    -- Bangchak Petroleum Pcl 
    The refiner is studying a plan to build a second refinery
with capacity of 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) to tap demand in
the fast-growing Southeast Asian country. 
                          
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Futures down as early election results come in          
 > Bonds fall as auction lacklustre; vote eyed            
 > Dollar eyes U.S. presidential race, AUD shines        
 > Gold pares some gains; U.S. election eyed             
 > Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls      
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)

