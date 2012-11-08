FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand-Market factors to watch on Nov 8
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand-Market factors to watch on Nov 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0139 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1394.53     -2.37%   -33.860
 USD/JPY                          79.96       -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6812          --     0.037
 SPOT GOLD                        1719.09      0.16%     2.780
 US CRUDE                         84.93        0.58%     0.490
 DOW JONES                        12932.73    -2.36%   -312.95
 ASIA ADRS                        119.77      -1.42%     -1.72
 THAI STOCKS                      1299.74     -0.08%     -1.10
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on worry over U.S. fiscal
cliff 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rebound; Singapore at two-week
highs 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl 
    The world's biggest canned tuna maker reported a 5 percent
rise in quarterly net profit to a record on Thursday on higher
tuna sales and lower interest costs after the repayment of some
debt. 
    
    -- Advanced Info Service Pcl 
    Thailand's top mobile phone operator matched expectations
with a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday as
the popularity of smartphones and social networks boosted demand
for data services. 
    
    -- PTT Global Chemical Pcl 
    Thailand's largest petrochemical maker expects 2012 revenue
of more than 500 billion baht ($16.3 billion), higher than its
earlier forecast of 400 billion baht, Chief Executive Anon
Sirisaengtaksin said. 
        
    -- WHA Corp in market debut
    Shares in the warehouse firm start trading on Nov. 8. WHA
raised 1.72 billion baht ($55.97 million) through an initial
public offering, pricing the shares at 13.25 baht each.   

    
   MARKET NEWS
 >Wall St sinks after election as 'fiscal cliff' eyed     
 >Prices jump as Obama win drives monetary policy view   
 >Yen rallies on risk aversion; NZD hit by jobs data    
 >Gold flat as U.S. fiscal worries boost dollar         
 >Oil down about 4 pct, fiscal cliff looms after US vote 
 >Thai press digest                                 
 >Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
