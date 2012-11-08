Thailand-Market factors to watch on Nov 8

BANGKOK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0139 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.53 -2.37% -33.860 USD/JPY 79.96 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6812 -- 0.037 SPOT GOLD 1719.09 0.16% 2.780 US CRUDE 84.93 0.58% 0.490 DOW JONES 12932.73 -2.36% -312.95 ASIA ADRS 119.77 -1.42% -1.72 THAI STOCKS 1299.74 -0.08% -1.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on worry over U.S. fiscal cliff SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rebound; Singapore at two-week highs STOCKS TO WATCH -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl The world's biggest canned tuna maker reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net profit to a record on Thursday on higher tuna sales and lower interest costs after the repayment of some debt. -- Advanced Info Service Pcl Thailand's top mobile phone operator matched expectations with a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday as the popularity of smartphones and social networks boosted demand for data services. -- PTT Global Chemical Pcl Thailand's largest petrochemical maker expects 2012 revenue of more than 500 billion baht ($16.3 billion), higher than its earlier forecast of 400 billion baht, Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin said. -- WHA Corp in market debut Shares in the warehouse firm start trading on Nov. 8. WHA raised 1.72 billion baht ($55.97 million) through an initial public offering, pricing the shares at 13.25 baht each. MARKET NEWS >Wall St sinks after election as 'fiscal cliff' eyed >Prices jump as Obama win drives monetary policy view >Yen rallies on risk aversion; NZD hit by jobs data >Gold flat as U.S. fiscal worries boost dollar >Oil down about 4 pct, fiscal cliff looms after US vote >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)