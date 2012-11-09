FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand-Market factors to watch on Nov 9
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Thailand-Market factors to watch on Nov 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1377.51     -1.22%   -17.020
 USD/JPY                          79.5         0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6267          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1734.84      0.28%     4.850
 US CRUDE                         85.25        0.19%     0.160
 DOW JONES                        12811.32    -0.94%   -121.41
 ASIA ADRS                        118.74      -0.86%     -1.03
 THAI STOCKS                      1293.70     -0.27%     -4.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                            
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on US fiscal worries,
European uncertainty 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore leads regional losses; plantation
stocks weak 
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    
    -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl 
    The world's biggest canned tuna maker said on Thursday it
aimed for 2013 net profit growth of 15 percent due to a
turnaround in loss-making subsidiaries. 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 >Wall St drops for second day on U.S. fiscal worries       
 >Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff, Europe fears        
 >Euro near 2-month low after ECB highlights economic woes 
 >Gold heads for biggest weekly rise since late-Aug       
 >Oil rebounds after plunge, economy concerns limit rise   
 >Thai press digest                                   
 >Political risk box on Thailand                    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

