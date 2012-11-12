FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Nov 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0145 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1379.85      0.17%     2.340
 USD/JPY                          79.52        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6131          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1733.84      0.17%     2.930
 US CRUDE                         85.99       -0.09%    -0.080
 DOW JONES                        12815.39     0.03%      4.07
 ASIA ADRS                        119.18       0.37%      0.44
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, U.S. fiscal cliff weighs
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks lead losses on the week  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    BANPU PCL 
    Thailand's top coal miner reported a 46 percent fall in
quarterly net profit, in line with analysts' forecasts, due to
lower global coal prices. 
    
    CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL 
    The country's largest agribusiness company reported a 53
percent drop in quarterly earnings, hit by lower domestic meat
prices and rising raw material costs. 
    
    BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL 
    Bangkok's Skytrain operator said on Friday it planned to set
up an infrastructure fund worth at least 50 billion baht ($1.63
billion) as it needs funding for expanding mass transit lines.
 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends higher, but investors still weary           
 > Prices rise as fiscal cliff uncertainty prevails        
 > Euro rises as Greece approves budget law; Japan GDP awaited
 
 > Gold ticks up on U.S. fiscal cliff worry               
 > Oil up on U.S. data; gasoline jumps on delivery jitters 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
($1 = 30.64 Baht)

 (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
