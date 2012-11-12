Thailand - Market factors to watch on Nov 12

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0145 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1379.85 0.17% 2.340 USD/JPY 79.52 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6131 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1733.84 0.17% 2.930 US CRUDE 85.99 -0.09% -0.080 DOW JONES 12815.39 0.03% 4.07 ASIA ADRS 119.18 0.37% 0.44 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, U.S. fiscal cliff weighs SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks lead losses on the week STOCKS TO WATCH BANPU PCL Thailand's top coal miner reported a 46 percent fall in quarterly net profit, in line with analysts' forecasts, due to lower global coal prices. CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL The country's largest agribusiness company reported a 53 percent drop in quarterly earnings, hit by lower domestic meat prices and rising raw material costs. BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL Bangkok's Skytrain operator said on Friday it planned to set up an infrastructure fund worth at least 50 billion baht ($1.63 billion) as it needs funding for expanding mass transit lines. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends higher, but investors still weary > Prices rise as fiscal cliff uncertainty prevails > Euro rises as Greece approves budget law; Japan GDP awaited > Gold ticks up on U.S. fiscal cliff worry > Oil up on U.S. data; gasoline jumps on delivery jitters > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 30.64 Baht) (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)