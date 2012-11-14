FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Nov 14
November 14, 2012 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Nov 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.

                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1374.53      -0.4%    -5.500
 USD/JPY                          79.47        0.13%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5978          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1727         0.12%     2.110
 US CRUDE                         85.27       -0.13%    -0.110
 DOW JONES                        12756.18    -0.46%    -58.90
 ASIA ADRS                        117.60      -1.11%     -1.32
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro steady but U.S., Greek fears
linger 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai shares at 2-week low on global
concerns 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PCL 
    Kulwadee Kawayawong, head of investor relations, told
reporters that the company expected 2012 revenue to rise at
least 5 percent in dollar terms after the company penetrated new
markets in Australia and New Zealand. 
 
 (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

