Thai stocks rebound but brokers see more volatility

BANGKOK, March 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s benchmark stock index climbed more than 2 percent on Monday, recovering some of last week’s lost ground after Cyprus and the European Union agreed a plan to tackle the island’s financial crisis.

That helped calm the mood after a 3.3 percent drop on Friday, the worst since October 2011.

Thomson Reuters data showed brokers led net sellers of Thai shares on Friday with sales of 1.1 billion baht ($37.5 million), which offset net purchases by retail and foreign investors. (TH/TRADING02)

“There was a raft of follow-through selling by the broader market after programme-selling by brokers,” Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities, said of Friday’s move.

Brokers said small investors were worried about possible increases to minimum deposits needed in cash balance accounts and the effect of forced sales in margin accounts in a volatile market.

The exchange is to meet with brokers on March 26 on a plan to raise guarantees needed in cash balance accounts to at least 20 percent of trading value from 15 percent.

At 0814 GMT, the SET index was up 2.3 percent at 1,513.36, led by a 2.8 percent gain in banking shares after Friday’s 2.5 percent loss.

Italian-Thai Development Pcl jumped 6.3 percent after falling 7.1 percent on Friday. Bangkok Metro Pcl gained 6.3 percent after Friday’s 8.9 percent drop.

The Thai stock index lost almost 7 percent last week because of concerns about the ramifications of the crisis in Cyprus and then brokers’ tightening their margin lending.

The strong Thai economic outlook and global liquidity had combined to push the market to a 19-year high, with retail investors often using borrowed money, buying on margin.

“The news from Cyprus helped sentiment this morning. But investors are still cautious about possible moves by the (bourse) authorities,” said strategist Teerada Charnyingyong at Phillip Securities.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expected the market to rebound over the next two or three days to 1,520-1,530 but it expected volatility in the near term.

The baht was at 29.25 per dollar on Monday. It hit 29.07 last week, its strongest since 1997, as foreign investors poured into Thai bonds. The surge in the baht has unsettled some investors, concerned that capital controls could be imposed.

However, in its ASEAN Equity Strategy, Morgan Stanley said it remained positive on the Thai market, expecting investment-led economic growth after the cabinet’s approval of 2 trillion baht ($68.3 billion) in infrastructure spending over seven years.

The MSCI index for Thailand was up 2.1 percent after a 2.9 percent drop on Friday and a loss of almost 7 percent last week.

The benchmark SET index has risen 7.8 percent so far this year, Asia’s sixth-best performance, trailing a 13.2 percent gain in the Philippines and one of 10.2 percent in Indonesia.