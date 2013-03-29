FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on March 29
March 29, 2013 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on March 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 29 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0146 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1569.19      0.41%     6.340
 USD/JPY                          94.14        0.03%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8521          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1594.69     -0.09%    -1.480
 US CRUDE                         97.23        0.67%     0.650
 DOW JONES                        14578.54     0.36%     52.38
 ASIA ADRS                        135.70      -0.44%     -0.60
 THAI STOCKS                      1544.57     -1.04%    -16.30
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise after Cyprus banks
reopen 
    SE ASIA STOCKS- Thai stocks retreat; Indonesia pushes to new
record high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- MINOR INTERNATIONAL PCL 
    The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Primacy may raise its
current stake of 8.85 percent in Singapore-based BreadTalk Group
Plc, a company executive told Reuters. 
     
     
   MARKET NEWS
 > S&P 500 ends at record closing high                      
 > Euro zone bid helps bonds stem quarterly bleed          
 > Euro near 4-month low on signs of flight-to-quality    
 > Gold falls, down for quarter as safe-haven bid fades   
 > Oil settles higher, U.S. crude surges 5.9 percent in Q1 
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
