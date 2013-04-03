FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 3
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 3, 2013 / 2:06 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 3 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0157 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1570.25      0.52%     8.080
 USD/JPY                          93.61        0.21%     0.200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8572          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1564.36     -0.69%   -10.880
 US CRUDE                         96.63       -0.58%    -0.560
 DOW JONES                        14662.01     0.61%     89.16
 ASIA ADRS                        134.01       0.75%      1.00
 THAI STOCKS                      1550.54      0.06%      0.99
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                   
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mark time before banks, US jobs
data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia rises to 2-1/2 month high;
Philippine retreats 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Big C Supercenter Pcl 
    Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter Pcl said on
Tuesday it planned to invest 7 billion-8 billion baht ($238
million-272 million) this year, roughly double its budget in
earlier years, as it will be more aggressive on store
expansion. 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St climbs with health insurers, S&P nears high    
 > Prices slip as investors move to riskier assets       
 > Yen & euro pensive as BOJ, ECB meetings loom         
 > Gold off 4-week low, firm equities likely to weigh   
 > Oil settles mixed on concerns about demand, U.S. pipeline 
 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.