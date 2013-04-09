FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 9
April 9, 2013 / 2:05 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 9 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0157 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1563.07      0.63%     9.790
 USD/JPY                          99.33       -0.02%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7418          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1573.36      0.02%     0.270
 US CRUDE                         93.58        0.24%     0.220
 DOW JONES                        14613.48     0.33%     48.23
 ASIA ADRS                        136.81       0.93%      1.27
 THAI STOCKS                      1489.53     -2.55%    -38.93   
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                              
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl 
    The country's largest poultry exporter said Japan might
import frozen chicken from Thailand this year following recent
inspections at Thai farms. 
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

