FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 23
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
April 23, 2013 / 2:15 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1562.5       0.47      7.250
 USD/JPY                          99.13       -0.07     -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6894          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1422.54     -0.18     -2.600
 US CRUDE                         88.94       -0.28     -0.250
 DOW JONES                        14567.17     0.14      19.66
 ASIA ADRS                        138.92       0.10       0.14
 THAI STOCKS                      1559.10      0.88      13.64
 -------------------------------------------------------------                    
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, China flash HSBC PMI
eyed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Bangkok outperform; banks strong
after Q1 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL 
    Thailand's second-largest lender by assets reported a 34
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, due to rising
loan growth, higher fee income and dividends from the state
Vayupak fund. 
    
    -- IRPC PCL 
    Moody's Investors Service has placed the Baa3 corporate
family rating and senior unsecured bond rating of IRPC under
review for possible downgrade. 
    
    -- CP ALL PCL, SIAM MAKRO PCL 
    The large and growing cash pile sitting on the books of Thai
corporations has found another target as CP All, the flagship
retail business of Thailand's richest man, weighs a takeover of
wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.
    
    -- Thailand's central bank is worried about the baht's rapid
rise but is unlikely to impose "draconian" measures to rein it
in, an assistant governor said on Monday, adding that Thailand
should no longer be a low-wage, cheap-currency economy.
 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall Street gains with Microsoft; Netflix jumps after the
bell 
 > Bonds firm as signs of US slowdown underpin           
 > Yen bears regroup after attempt at 100 barrier fails again
 
 > Gold falls from 1-week high; ETFs slip               
 > Brent oil rises above $100/bbl on equity gains        
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.