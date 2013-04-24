FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 24
April 24, 2013

Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0223 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1578.78      1.04%    16.280
 USD/JPY                          99.27       -0.19%    -0.190
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7013          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1422.11      0.70%     9.870
 US CRUDE                         89.37        0.21%     0.190
 DOW JONES                        14719.46     1.05%    152.29
 ASIA ADRS                        139.74       0.59%      0.82
 THAI STOCKS                      1,549.35    -0.63%     -9.75
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- CP ALL PCL, SIAM MAKRO PCL 
    Thai stock exchange resumed trading in shares in CP All and
Siam Makro on Wednesday after CP All completely disclosed
information about its offer to buy Siam Makro.
  
     
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)

