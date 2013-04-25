FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 25
April 25, 2013 / 2:50 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 25 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0229 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1578.79         0%     0.010
 USD/JPY                          99.41       -0.06%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7047          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1437.16      0.44%     6.360
 US CRUDE                         91.79        0.39%     0.360
 DOW JONES                        14676.30    -0.29%    -43.16
 ASIA ADRS                        140.46       0.52%      0.72
 THAI STOCKS                      1553.85      0.29%      4.50         
 -------------------------------------------------------------                          
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian Shares tick, support seen from global
monetary stimulus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore closes above 5-yr highs; Thai Siam
Makro surges after deal 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- Total Access Communication Pcl 
    Thailand's second largest mobile operator reported a 1
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, in line with
market expectations. 
    
    -- Siam Cement Pcl 
    Thailand's top industrial conglomerate could raise its
investment budget by two-thirds in Southeast Asia over the next
five years, where demand for cement and building materials is
set to rise because of a boom in the construction sector.
    It reported a better-than-expected 47 percent rise in
quarterly net profit on Wednesday. 
    
    -- CP All Pcl 
    Thailand's largest convenience store operator said on
Wednesday it aimed to repay within two years all of the debt to
be borrowed for its planned $6.6 billion acquisition of cash and
carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl. 
     
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends mostly flat, Procter, AT&T tumble          
 > Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction      
 > Yen steady in early Asia trade; Japan flow data eyed  
 > Gold edges down, falling ETFs sap interest            
 > Brent jumps nearly 2 pct; U.S. gasoline stocks decline 
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

