Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 26
April 26, 2013 / 2:20 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 26 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1585.16       0.4%     6.370
 USD/JPY                          99.1        -0.15%    -0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7097          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1482.36      1.05%    15.370
 US CRUDE                         93.46       -0.19%    -0.180
 DOW JONES                        14700.80     0.17%     24.50
 ASIA ADRS                        142.27       1.29%      1.81
 THAI STOCKS                      1,574.25     1.31%     20.40
 -------------------------------------------------------------                         
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady on US earnings, data
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up as investors cheer earnings 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- CP All Pcl, Siam Makro Pcl 
    Profit at Thailand's largest convenience store operator is
expected to rise an average 30 percent a year from 2014 after
the $6.6 billion acquisition of cash and carry wholesaler Siam
Makro, a financial adviser said. 
    
    -- Moody's Investors Service said a high degree of
government financial strength, moderate levels of economic and
institutional strength, and low to moderate susceptibility to
event risk continue to support Thailand's Baa1 local and foreign
currency bond ratings. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St gains on earnings, data, but S&P record a hurdle 
 > Encouraging jobs data pressure U.S. bond prices         
 > Dollar firm, U.S. jobless claims ease slowdown concerns 
 > Gold heads for biggest weekly gain since late 2011     
 > Oil gains on Syria, commods rally; Brent premium under $10
 
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

