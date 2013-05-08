FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 8
#Consumer Electronics
May 8, 2013

Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0213 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1625.96      0.52%     8.460
 USD/JPY                          99.04        0.04%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7778          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1452.31      0.02%     0.320
 US CRUDE                         95.56       -0.06%    -0.060
 DOW JONES                        15056.20     0.58%     87.31
 ASIA ADRS                        144.18       0.36%      0.52
 THAI STOCKS                      1,601.15     1.41%     22.20
 -------------------------------------------------------------                    
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on Wall St record;
focus on China data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia up on post election rally; Thai SET
index hits 1,600 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT Global Chemical Pcl 
    Thailand's largest petrochemical maker reported a 23 percent
rise in quarterly net profit as higher operating run rates and
wider petrochemical spreads outweighed weak refining margins.
    The results were released late on Tuesday. 
    
    -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl 
    The electronic component manufacturer and exporter said on
Tuesday it expected a record net profit in 2013 and the strong
baht should not affect its earnings as it had hedged the
currency. 
    
    -- Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) 
    Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported an 11 percent
rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday due to strong growth in
non-voice and data services. 
    
    -- Thailand's finance minister said on Tuesday the central
bank had come up with measures aimed at holding down the baht,
but he again urged that interest rates be cut and said the
currency was too strong for the economy despite a retreat from
16-year highs. 
    
 > Dow ends above 15,000 for first time, S&P closes at record  
 
 > Prices dip, but range bound in new debt supply        
 > Markets calm, kiwi stung by RBNZ comment             
 > Gold extends losses; ETFs at 4-year low              
 > Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
