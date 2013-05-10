FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 10
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
May 10, 2013 / 2:05 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1626.67     -0.37%    -6.020
 USD/JPY                          101.1        0.48%     0.480
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8445          --     0.031
 SPOT GOLD                        1458.96      0.09%     1.260
 US CRUDE                         96.12       -0.28%    -0.270
 DOW JONES                        15082.62    -0.15%    -22.50
 ASIA ADRS                        145.08      -0.68%     -0.99
 THAI STOCKS                      1621.12      0.43%      6.97
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                         
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause after rally, yen at 4-yr
low vs dollar 
    SE ASIA STOCKS- S'pore, Thailand set new highs; Malaysia
bucks trend 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- CP All Pcl 
    Thailand's largest convenience store operator reported a 15
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, mainly due to
higher beverage sales and the opening of new stores.
 
    
    -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl 
    The energy firm said on Thursday it would decide on a
strategic partnet for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG)
project off Australia by the end of 2013, delayed from the
middle of the year. 
      
    -- Thailand's finance minister stepped up pressure on the
central bank to cut interest rates, saying it should take the
strength of the baht currency into account when setting policy
and not just inflation, but the Bank of Thailand governor showed
he remained reluctant. 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > S&P 500 slips, snaps five-day streak of record closes    
 > Prices dip as investors eye U.S. jobs data              
 > Dollar extends gains vs yen, hits fresh 4-year high    
 > U.S. gold down 1 pct on firm dollar; ETFs edge up      
 > Brent oil closes higher after late gains                
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
