FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 15
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2013 / 2:10 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
                                MARKETS     0201   GMT
                                AT                 
                                                          
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
         S&P 500                  1650.34    1.01    16.57
         USD/JPY                   102.21   -0.14    -0.14
    10-YR US TSY                    97.89    0.00    -0.02
             YLD                                   
       SPOT GOLD                  1427.46    0.15     2.07
        US CRUDE                     94.4    0.20     0.19
       DOW JONES                 15215.25    0.82   123.57
       ASIA ADRS                   147.03   -0.23    -0.34
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Nikkei at fresh 5 1/2 yr
high as yen slips 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at new peak; Thai banks outperform
    
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- Central Pattana Pcl 
    Thailand's top department store operator and two of its
shareholders raised $367 million in a share offering, according
to a term sheet of the sale seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
    
        
    -- PTT Global Chemical Pcl 
    The country's largest petrochemical firm said it planned to
"debottleneck" its second aromatic plant to raise production
capacity by 100,000 tonnes a year to 770,000 tonnes by 2015.
 
    
    -- Thailand's finance minister said on Tuesday he still
wanted a cut in the benchmark interest rate to hold down the
baht, adding that a rate of 2 percent would make Thai assets
less attractive. 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St jumps as banks lead indexes to new highs       
 > Bond prices fall as stocks draw buyers                
 > Dollar edges down but remains close to 4 1/2 yr high vs yen  
  
 > Gold edges up as dollar eases; snaps 4-day decline   
 > Brent oil prices fall in light trading                
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.