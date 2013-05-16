Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 16

BANGKOK, May 16 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0112 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1658.78 0.51 8.44 USD/JPY 102.13 -0.10 -0.10 10-YR US TSY 98.36 -0.01 0.08 YLD SPOT GOLD 1394.71 0.17 2.42 US CRUDE 94.25 -0.05 -0.05 DOW JONES 15275.69 0.4 60.44 ASIA ADRS 147.83 0.54 0.8 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mostly higher, Japan posts solid growth SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines leads regional gains; Malaysia retreats STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT Pcl Thailand's top energy firm has received a preliminary approval from Vietnam's central government to build a refinery and petrochemical complex in the central province of Binh Dinh, a top executive said. -- Chularat Hospital Pcl market debut Shares of hospital firm Chularat Hospital pcl start trading on Thursday. The company sold 220 million shares via initial public offering (IPO) last week at 6.30 baht each, raising 1.39 billion baht ($46.90 million). It is the second company to list on the main stock exchange this year following the debut of building material manufacturer Premier Products Pcl in February. MARKET NEWS > Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs again, Google jumps > Prices rise on weak manufacturing, inflation data > Dollar eases on downbeat data, retreats from 4-1/2 yr high vs yen > Gold slips below $1,400, down 2 pct on eco. optimism > Oil gains $1 on U.S. equity rally > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 29.64 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)