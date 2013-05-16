FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 16
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
May 16, 2013 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 16 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
                                MARKETS      0112  GMT
                                AT                 
                                                          
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
         S&P 500                  1658.78    0.51     8.44
         USD/JPY                   102.13   -0.10    -0.10
    10-YR US TSY                    98.36   -0.01     0.08
             YLD                                   
       SPOT GOLD                  1394.71    0.17     2.42
        US CRUDE                    94.25   -0.05    -0.05
       DOW JONES                 15275.69     0.4    60.44
       ASIA ADRS                   147.83    0.54      0.8
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mostly higher, Japan posts solid
growth 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines leads regional gains; Malaysia
retreats 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT Pcl 
    Thailand's top energy firm has received a preliminary
approval from Vietnam's central government to build a refinery
and petrochemical complex in the central province of Binh Dinh,
a top executive said. 
      
    -- Chularat Hospital Pcl market debut 
    Shares of hospital firm Chularat Hospital pcl start trading
on Thursday. The company sold 220 million shares via initial
public offering (IPO) last week at 6.30 baht each, raising 1.39
billion baht ($46.90 million).
    It is the second company to list on the main stock exchange
 this year following the debut of building material
manufacturer Premier Products Pcl in February.
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs again, Google jumps   
 > Prices rise on weak manufacturing, inflation data     
 > Dollar eases on downbeat data, retreats from 4-1/2 yr high vs
yen 
 > Gold slips below $1,400, down 2 pct on eco. optimism  
 > Oil gains $1 on U.S. equity rally                     
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 29.64 baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
