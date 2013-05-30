FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 30
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 30, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.

                                  MARKETS AT    0145  GMT
                                                             
                      INSTRUMENT     LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
          S&P 500                    1648.36   -0.70   -11.70
          USD/JPY                     101.17    0.04     0.04
 10-YR US TSY YLD                      96.55    0.02    -0.16
        SPOT GOLD                    1395.81    0.24     3.36
         US CRUDE                      93.17    0.04     0.04
        DOW JONES                    15302.8   -0.69  -106.59
        ASIA ADRS                      138.5   -1.49    -2.09
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by global equities
retreat 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed amid Fed stimulus concerns; Thai stocks
fall after rate cut 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- True Corporation Pcl 
    The Thai telecoms group said on Wednesday it was considering
plans to set up an infrastructure fund, possibly at the end of
this year, as part of its attempt to strengthen its financial
position. 
    
    -- PTG Energy Pcl market debut 
    Shares of the operator of retail and wholesale fuel
businesses, through its PT petrol stations, start trading on
Thursday. Last week, it sold around 386 million shares via
initial public offering at 3.9 baht per share, raising 1.63
billion Thai baht ($53.97 million).
        
    -- Thailand's finance minister said on Wednesday that a cut
in interest rates of 25 basis points announced by the central
bank earlier was too small and too late. 
    
    -- Thailand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent as expected on Wednesday,
bowing to government pressure to ease monetary policy after weak
first-quarter economic growth data. 
    
    -- Thailand's central bank chief said that a cut in interest
rates of 25 basis points by the monetary policy committee on
Wednesday was appropriate and that a bigger cut could have sent
the wrong signal by suggesting the economy was bad.
 
    
 > Wall St falls as bond yields hit high dividend stocks   
 > Prices gain, take yields off 13-month highs            
 > Dollar remains under pressure against yen             
 > Gold edges down on U.S. Fed stimulus uncertainty      
 > Oil slides with Wall Street and on energy demand worry 
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
    ($1 = 30.2 baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

