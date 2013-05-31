Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 31

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS AT 0202 GMT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1654.41 0.37 6.05 USD/JPY 100.99 0.27 0.27 10-YR US TSY YLD 96.80 -0.01 0.09 SPOT GOLD 1419.99 0.48 6.74 US CRUDE 93.57 -0.04 -0.04 DOW JONES 15324.53 0.14 21.73 ASIA ADRS 139.28 0.56 0.78 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, Nikkei recover as soft US data see QE staying on SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst drop since September 2011 STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl The food firm, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, is looking for opportunities to buy assets in Europe and the United States after a failed attempt to bid for U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc. -- Thailand's finance ministry expects to cut its 2013 economic growth forecast next month from the current level of 5.3 percent, an official said on Thursday, even as the government sharply revised down export growth data for April. -- Thailand's prime minister said the central bank could take more action to ensure stability in the baht after Wednesday's interest rate cut, which the government had pushed for as a way of holding down the currency. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to remain > Prices near flat as investors weigh Fed's course > Dollar near 3-week low vs euro after soft U.S. data > Gold gains on hopes Fed stimulus will stay, ETF holdings up > Crude oil ends mixed, swayed by views on economy and Fed > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)