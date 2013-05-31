FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 31
May 31, 2013 / 2:11 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on May 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
                                  MARKETS AT   0202   GMT
                                                             
                      INSTRUMENT     LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
          S&P 500                    1654.41    0.37     6.05
          USD/JPY                     100.99    0.27     0.27
 10-YR US TSY YLD                      96.80   -0.01     0.09
        SPOT GOLD                    1419.99    0.48     6.74
         US CRUDE                      93.57   -0.04    -0.04
        DOW JONES                   15324.53    0.14    21.73
        ASIA ADRS                     139.28    0.56     0.78
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, Nikkei recover as soft US data
see QE staying on 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst
drop since September 2011 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl 
    The food firm, controlled by billionaire Dhanin
Chearavanont, is looking for opportunities to buy assets in
Europe and the United States after a failed attempt to bid for
U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc. 
    
    -- Thailand's finance ministry expects to cut its 2013
economic growth forecast next month from the current level of
5.3 percent, an official said on Thursday, even as the
government sharply revised down export growth data for April.
 
    
    -- Thailand's prime minister said the central bank could
take more action to ensure stability in the baht after
Wednesday's interest rate cut, which the government had pushed
for as a way of holding down the currency. 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to remain   
 > Prices near flat as investors weigh Fed's course    
 > Dollar near 3-week low vs euro after soft U.S. data 
 > Gold gains on hopes Fed stimulus will stay, ETF holdings up  
   
 > Crude oil ends mixed, swayed by views on economy and Fed   
 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

