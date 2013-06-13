FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 13
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 13, 2013 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.

                                MARKETS      0154  GMT
                                AT                 
                                                          
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
         S&P 500                  1612.52   -0.84   -13.61
         USD/JPY                    94.63   -1.43    -1.37
    10-YR US TSY                    96.00   -0.03     0.23
             YLD                                   
       SPOT GOLD                  1391.16    0.24     3.37
        US CRUDE                    95.65   -0.24    -0.23
       DOW JONES                 14995.23   -0.84  -126.79
       ASIA ADRS                   134.18   -0.67    -0.91
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, dollar pressured on Fed
uncertainty 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks extend losses; Indonesia rebounds
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
       
    -- CP ALL PCL, SIAM MAKRO PCL 
    A majority of CP All shareholders approved on Wednesday a
planned $6.6 billion acquisition of cash-and-carry wholesaler
Siam Makro which is expected to be completed by the
third-quarter of this year. 
    
    -- TRUE CORPORATION PCL 
    Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday affirmed the B2
corporate family rating of True Corporation and the B2 corporate
family and senior unsecured bond ratings of True Move Company
Limited, but changed the outlook on all ratings to negative from
stable. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St slides as worry lingers over future of stimulus 
 > Long-dated bond prices slip amid debt supply           
 > Dollar nurses losses, Aussie eyes job data            
 > Gold slips on stimulus concerns                       
 > Oil ends modestly higher, weak demand outlook weighs   
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.