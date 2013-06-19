FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 19
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 19, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
                                MARKETS      0211  GMT
                                AT                 
                                                          
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
         S&P 500                  1651.81    0.78    12.77
         USD/JPY                    95.44    0.13     0.12
    10-YR US TSY                    96.11    0.00    -0.03
             YLD                                   
       SPOT GOLD                  1365.31   -0.18    -2.48
        US CRUDE                    98.46    0.02     0.02
       DOW JONES                 15318.23    0.91   138.38
       ASIA ADRS                   136.56    0.59     0.79
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei rallies, others subdued as Fed
looms 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Thai stocks drop after late selling 
 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    -- Foreign investors were net sellers of Thai shares worth a
net $58.72 million on Tuesday, after three sessions of net
buying worth $66.2 million in combination.
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
        
    -- KCE Electronics Pcl
    The electronic component manufacturer planned to spend 4.7
billion baht ($153.32 million) on building a new plant in the
eastern district of Bangkok to raise its capacity to meet new
product orders, according to its statement. 
    
    -- True Corporation Pcl 
    The Thai telecoms operator has hired Credit Suisse 
and UBS to advise on the listing of a $1 billion
infrastructure fund in Bangkok, IFR reported on Tuesday.
 
    
    -- Thailand's central bank refused to bow to government
pressure and cut interest rates to depress the baht when it rose
7 percent early this year and it seems just as reluctant to
raise rates to defend the currency now that "hot money" is
flowing out. 
    
    -- The Thai government has agreed to cut the intervention
price farmers get for their rice by 20 percent from July, the
commerce minister said on Tuesday, just hours after the prime
minister said a decision had been deferred. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St extends rise, investors see no change in Fed policy 
 
 > U.S. bond prices steady before Fed policy meeting     
 > Euro in demand as Fed faces crunch time              
 > Gold inches up after two-day fall, Fed eyed          
 > Oil gains moderately, trading sluggish ahead of Fed   
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

