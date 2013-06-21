FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 21
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 21, 2013 / 2:06 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 21 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
                                MARKETS      0157  GMT
                                AT                 
                                                          
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
         S&P 500                  1588.19   -2.50   -40.74
         USD/JPY                    97.00   -0.28    -0.27
    10-YR US TSY                    94.11    0.00    -0.02
             YLD                                   
       SPOT GOLD                  1282.05    0.34     4.31
        US CRUDE                    95.07   -0.07    -0.07
       DOW JONES                 14758.32   -2.34  -353.87
       ASIA ADRS                   129.52   -3.61    -4.85
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend losses as Fed plan
changes course 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Drop after Fed hints at end to stimulus;
Indonesia leads 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to fully
resume operations at its 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery
in Bangkok on Saturday, a company official said. 
    
    -- The Bank of Thailand said on Thursday capital outflows
were likely to continue and that the central bank would act on
excessive volatility in the baht. 
    
    -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl 
    Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Thursday it had
started operations at the Montara oil field off Australia.
 
    
    -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl 
    Thai food producer said on Thursday it expected net profit
this year to fall short of last year's due to the impact of
shrimp disease. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St plunges, S&P posts biggest drop since Nov 2011  
 > U.S. bond market slides as Fed plans become clearer    
 > Dollar the destination in mass migration from emerging world 
   
 > Gold down 5 pct in global rout on U.S. Fed stimulus
fears 
 > Oil hit by biggest decline since November on Fed plan 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
