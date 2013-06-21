Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 21

BANGKOK, June 21 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0157 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1588.19 -2.50 -40.74 USD/JPY 97.00 -0.28 -0.27 10-YR US TSY 94.11 0.00 -0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD 1282.05 0.34 4.31 US CRUDE 95.07 -0.07 -0.07 DOW JONES 14758.32 -2.34 -353.87 ASIA ADRS 129.52 -3.61 -4.85 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend losses as Fed plan changes course SE ASIA STOCKS-Drop after Fed hints at end to stimulus; Indonesia leads STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to fully resume operations at its 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Bangkok on Saturday, a company official said. -- The Bank of Thailand said on Thursday capital outflows were likely to continue and that the central bank would act on excessive volatility in the baht. -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Thursday it had started operations at the Montara oil field off Australia. -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl Thai food producer said on Thursday it expected net profit this year to fall short of last year's due to the impact of shrimp disease. MARKET NEWS > Wall St plunges, S&P posts biggest drop since Nov 2011 > U.S. bond market slides as Fed plans become clearer > Dollar the destination in mass migration from emerging world > Gold down 5 pct in global rout on U.S. Fed stimulus fears > Oil hit by biggest decline since November on Fed plan > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)