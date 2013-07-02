FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 2
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 2, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
                                MARKETS    0200    GMT
                                AT                 
                                                          
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
         S&P 500                  1614.96    0.54     8.68
         USD/JPY                    99.58   -0.07    -0.07
    10-YR US TSY                    93.59    0.01    -0.08
             YLD                                   
       SPOT GOLD                  1255.21    0.19     2.41
        US CRUDE                    97.93   -0.06    -0.06
       DOW JONES                 14974.96    0.44    65.36
       ASIA ADRS                   135.26    0.76     1.02
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks perkier, Nikkei extends
gains 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; Jakarta underperforms after
inflation data 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl 
    The tuna and shrimp producer will cut back investments this
year by 17 percent to 5 billion baht ($161 million) and maintain
its current capacity as a shortage of shrimp depresses its
business. 
    
    -- Thailand's government reversed a cut in the rice
intervention price on the day it took effect, giving in to
farmers who had threatened protests and undermining a cabinet
reshuffle meant to move past the controversy surrounding the
scheme. 
   
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
