Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 2

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market.

-- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl The tuna and shrimp producer will cut back investments this year by 17 percent to 5 billion baht ($161 million) and maintain its current capacity as a shortage of shrimp depresses its business.

-- Thailand's government reversed a cut in the rice intervention price on the day it took effect, giving in to farmers who had threatened protests and undermining a cabinet reshuffle meant to move past the controversy surrounding the scheme.