Active funds caught out by Thai post-coup rally, retail buyers profit

BANGKOK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Fund managers in Thailand hired to beat the stock market have been caught flat footed by a 12 percent rally in the main index since a military coup in May.

Retail investors jumped onto the rally and even passive funds that simply track the main index have outperformed so-called actively traded funds - leaving many fund managers having to explain to their investors where they took a wrong turn.

While the stock market’s main benchmark, the Stock Exchange of Thailand index, has risen 20.9 percent so far this year, the passive SCB SET Index Fund has gained more than 23 percent, when dividend payouts are factored in.

That is almost double the 12 percent gain of the managed Bualuang Top-Ten Fund (BTP), the best performing fund in 2012 and among the outperformers last year.

The returns of actively managed funds such as BTP will likely lag passive index trackers and retail investors in 2014, market sources say.

“Most fund managers have missed the train because of the unexpected rally of the Thai stock market after the coup,” said Yernyong Thepjumnong, the equities fund manager of Krungthai Asset Management, who helps manage 471 billion baht ($14.6 billion) of assets.

“It’s easier for retail investors to reposition quickly. For big funds like us, we cannot make that swift a change. We have allocated more to less risky banking and consumer stocks and that has helped improve our fund performance but we still need to have positions in those (energy and telecom) big sectors.”

In the months before the coup, when the government was undermined by protests in the streets of Bangkok, managed funds bought into sectors such as telecommunications and energy as part of a defensive strategy aimed at weathering uncertainty and a deteriorating economy.

But military leaders quickly targeted these sectors for reform. The risk that reforms would hurt earnings caused some of the country’s biggest blue-chip companies to underperform.

Managed funds were too slow to exit energy and telecos and to buy into the small- and mid-cap stocks that rallied the most.

Thai stocks did not sell off as sharply as in previous coups, and they rebounded as the junta’s plans to tackle economic problems and boost consumption were seen as positive. Thai equities are now Southeast Asia’s top performers.

Year-to-date gains of passively managed index mutual funds, which mirror market indexes, have outperformed actively managed funds.

Of the 117 open-ended equity mutual funds tracked by the Association of Investment Management Companies (AIMC), 47 have outperformed the SET’s 20.9 percent gain so far this year. This includes all of Thailand’s passive funds and a few actively managed ones such as SCB SET Banking Sector Fund with a gain of 38 percent. The remaining 70 funds, the majority of which are actively managed funds, underperformed the SET.

Actively managed funds say they seek outperformance in the long term and short-term fluctuations are part of the process of achieving this objective.

“We invest in companies who are market leaders with sustained competitive advantage and quality management at an attractive valuation, and would hold until the intrinsic values are realised,” said Sudarat Tippayaterdtana, fund manager of BTP and head of the mutual equity fund of BBL Asset Management.

But managed fund favourites such as the country’s biggest mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service and its shareholder Intouch Holdings have struggled.

Both have fallen 10 percent since the coup after the military suspended a 4G licence auction pending reforms to the telecommunications regulator and an auction review.

The government’s energy reforms have dented energy firms such as PTT Exploration and Production, with stock price gains of 4.1 percent smaller than those of the market.

Gains in small- and mid-cap firms have fuelled the wider SET rally but many of these are too small to meet the restrictions placed on what large funds can invest in.

Foreign investors, spooked first by the political turmoil and then by military rule, also missed out on the rally.

Many of Thailand’s wealthy retail investors have been big winners.

“I had nearly liquidated all my stock investing during months of the political protest early this year because I was not sure of the situation,” said Watchara Kaeow-sawang, a high net worth retail investor. “But after the coup, I quickly picked up shares and was fully invested a week later.”

Thai retail investors have dominated the market since the coup, making up more than 60 percent of daily trading value from about 50 percent or below before May.

For some, the small- and mid-cap rally may have gone too far though. Of the 521 stocks listed on the SET, 211 are trading at valuations above the index average of 15.8 times price-to-earnings, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1=32.26 Thai baht) (Editing by Simon Webb and Jacqueline Wong)