Thailand - Market factors to watch - Feb 27
February 27, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 6 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - Feb 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thai shares are expected
to rise further on Monday as foreign buying continues to boost
the market, analysts said. 	
    "The overall outlook for the market remains positive ...
Stronger oil prices are also supporting gains in energy shares,"
said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB
Securities, rating big-cap energy shares a "buy".	
    Parin expected the market to face resistance at 1,148.	
    On Friday, the SET index gained 0.53 percent to 1,146.14,
with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 2.3 billion
baht ($75.73 million). 	
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1365.74      0.17%     2.280
 USD/JPY                          81.13       -0.16%    -0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9705          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1777.49     -0.18%    -3.250
 US CRUDE                         109.56      -0.19%    -0.200
 DOW JONES                        12982.95    -0.01%     -1.74
 ASIA ADRS                        131.11       0.71%      0.93
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 	
  	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - PTT Exploration and Production 	
    State-controlled oil and gas group PTT has trumped Shell's
 bid for Mozambique-focused Cove Energy Plc and
prompted hopes of a bid battle, with a proposed offer worth 1.12
billion pounds ($1.76 billion).	
    	
    - Krungthai Card 	
    The country's top credit card issuer reported a net loss of
1.6 billion baht for 2011. 	
        	
($1 = 30.3700 Baht)	
	
 (Reporting By Sinsiri Tiwutanond)

