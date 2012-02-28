FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - Feb 28
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
February 28, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - Feb 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected
to move narrowly with a negative bias on Tuesday as concerns
about the impact of high oil prices weighed on market sentiment.	
    The benchmark SET index fell 0.97 percent to
1,135.04 on Monday, with domestic institutions selling shares
worth 960 million baht ($31.5 million) but foreign investors
buying 620 million baht ($20.3 million), the bourse said.	
    The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at 65.9 on
Monday from 74.7 on Friday. A level above 70 indicates the
market is overbought.	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,148, with
support at 1,121, brokers said.	
    "The market may fall to test the 1,121 level today ...
Foreign inflows have also come in on a smaller scale," said
Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus
Securities.  	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.	
     	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Falling oil lifts Wall St to highest since 2008      	
> Oil falls after recent surge despite supply fear    	
> Profit taking knocks wind out of euro, ECB eyed    	
> Bonds gain on oil, Europe, month-end buying         	
> Gold steady; ECB funding move to support           	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO) 	
    The company expects to conclude a deal for a 500-MW
coal-fired power plant either in the Philippines or Indonesia
late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter,
President Sahust Pratuknukul told reporters. 	
    	
- For the Thai press digest click on:           	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:    	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:           	
- For Thailand economic forecast:       	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1 = 30.495 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Alan Raybould)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.