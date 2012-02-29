FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - Feb 29
#Financial Services and Real Estate
February 29, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch - Feb 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected
to be range-bound with a positive bias on Wednesday amid gains
elsewhere in Asia and as a drop in global oil prices helped ease
recent market jitters.	
    On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index rose nearly 1
percent to 1,146.26. Among the gainers was Kasikornbank Pcl
, which rose 1.1 percent.	
    Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 223 million baht
($7.34 million), the bourse said.	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,148 and 1,160 on
Wednesday, with support at 1,133, brokers said.	
    "The market may follow overseas bourses but we are cautious
about profit-taking along the way. Energy shares will probably
fall, along with crude prices," said broker Aira Securities.
Energy stocks have a big weighting in the main SET index.	
    Several brokers expected a volatile session as weak earnings
could prompt selling.	
    Asian stocks firmed and the euro held its ground on
Wednesday ahead of a fresh cash injection by the European
Central Bank, while strong U.S. consumer confidence data and a
drop in oil prices bolstered Wall Street. 	
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan added 0.4
percent.	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence, lower oil      	
> Oil drops again amid fears of slowing demand         	
> Euro pins hopes on ECB, dollar eyes Bernanke        	
> Bond prices steady ahead of Bernanke testimony       	
> Gold hovers below 3-month high before ECB           	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - True Corporation Pcl 	
    The telecom firm reported a net loss of 2.69 billion baht
($88.59 million) for 2011 after a profit of 1.2 billion baht
($39.52 million) a year earlier. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn)

