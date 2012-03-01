FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 1
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chemicals - Specialty
March 1, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may be
rangebound with a negative bias on Thursday, a day after the
benchmark index soared to its highest in almost 16 years, with
buying interest expected in energy shares, but weakness
elsewhere in Asia could prompt quick profit taking.	
    Asian shares mostly fell on Thursday as Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke put the brakes on a recent rally by not
signalling any further monetary easing to stimulate growth,
while investors shifted their focus to manufacturing data due
later in the day. 	
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index fell
0.39 percent by 0216 GMT. On Wednesday, Thailand's SET index
 climbed 1.28 percent to 1,160.90, its highest in almost
16 years, led by banking shares.	
    Foreign investors bought shares for 3.5 billion baht
($115.26 million) while retail investors sold shares for 3.7
billion baht ($121.85 million), the bourse said.	
    A resistance for the main index on Wednesday was seen at
1,164, with support at 1,148, brokers said.	
    "Big caps may face some profit taking after their strong
gains yesterday," said Globlex Securities senior analyst
Chakkrit Charoenmetachai.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.	
    	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St snaps 4-day advance after Bernanke remarks       	
> Oil ends Feb. higher on upbeat U.S. Fed report          	
> Euro, Aussie hit by wave of profit taking post ECB     	
> US bonds slip as Bernanke fails to signal stimulus      	
> Spot gold rises 1 pct, claws back from 5-pct slide     	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - Indorama Ventures Pcl 	
    The company expected 2012 revenue to rise more than 30
percent to $8 billion, boosted by higher product prices and new
output from recent acquisitions, Chief Executive Aloke Lohia
told reporters. 	
    	
- For the Thai press digest click on:           	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:    	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:           	
- For Thailand economic forecast:       	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1=30.365 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.