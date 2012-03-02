FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 2
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 2, 2012 / 2:43 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 2 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may edge up
on Friday in line with gains elsewhere in Asia, with rising
global oil prices helping energy shares, which have a heavy
weighting in the main index.	
    Asian shares inched up after a flood of cheap European
Central Bank funds this week eased debt worries, allowing
markets to overcome weak data and concerns over oil. The MSCI
Asia Pacific ex-Japan was up 0.6 percent at 0153
GMT.	
    On Thursday, Thailand's SET index edged up 0.35
percent to 1,164.98, the highest in almost 16 years.	
    Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 2.6 billion baht
($85 million) but retail investors sold shares worth 3.1 billion
baht ($102 million), the bourse said.	
    Brokers pegged resistance on the main index at 1,169 on
Friday, with support at 1,153. Investors would also look to take
profits on the overbought market, they said.	
    The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the SET index
closed at 74.99. A level above 70 suggests the market is
overbought.	
    "We expect the market to run up further this month thanks to
global liquidity, although fears about high inflation caused by
oil prices will cap the gains," said broker Finansia Syrus
Securities.  	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan)

